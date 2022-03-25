UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $177,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

