Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

