VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EINC. started coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, VanEck ETF Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$26.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.64.

