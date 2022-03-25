Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.