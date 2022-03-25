Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. 1,246,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,903. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

