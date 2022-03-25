Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.68. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,995. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.