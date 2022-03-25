Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 510,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 347,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

