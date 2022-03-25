Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

VFLQ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

