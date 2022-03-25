Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86). 135,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 31,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.88).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.63. The company has a market cap of £57.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Various Eateries alerts:

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.