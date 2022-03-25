Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.