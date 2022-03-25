Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

