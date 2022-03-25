Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Down 8.2%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 275,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

VAXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.