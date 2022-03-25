Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

VEEV opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.09 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

