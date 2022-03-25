Veles (VLS) Hits Market Cap of $18,345.03

Veles (VLS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $18,345.03 and $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,442.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.20 or 0.07029723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00278123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00828769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00105951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013459 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00451415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00444157 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,935 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

