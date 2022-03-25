Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

