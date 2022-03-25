Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 55,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,884. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.