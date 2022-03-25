Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

