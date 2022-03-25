Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VTX stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.93 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

