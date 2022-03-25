Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VTX stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.93 million and a PE ratio of -96.67. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.
Vertex Resource Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.