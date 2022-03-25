Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.