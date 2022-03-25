Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
