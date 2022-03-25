Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of VICR opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $21,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vicor by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $3,816,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

