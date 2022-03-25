Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 9,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

