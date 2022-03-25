Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.98 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

