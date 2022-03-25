Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 811,482 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.20 million, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 3.23.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

