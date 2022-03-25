Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

