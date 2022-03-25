Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 9748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock valued at $56,593,929. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

