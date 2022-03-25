Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen Buys 2,197 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) Director William Pridgen acquired 2,197 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,995.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, William Pridgen bought 4,180 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,996.40.

Shares of VIRI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.69. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.