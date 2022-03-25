Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

