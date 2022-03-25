Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,203 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

