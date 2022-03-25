Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,306 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
