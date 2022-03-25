Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

