Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

NYSE MO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

