Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

