Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $618,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

NYSE BK opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

