Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.