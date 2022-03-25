Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 5.9% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.96. 2,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $781.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

