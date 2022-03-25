Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,403.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,422.86 ($18.73).

Several analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of VTY traded down GBX 52.40 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 931 ($12.26). 656,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,571. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 882 ($11.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,014.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

