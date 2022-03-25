Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

Volkswagen stock opened at €151.98 ($167.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €172.13 and its 200 day moving average is €181.75.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

