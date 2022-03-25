Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($225.27) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €151.98 ($167.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €181.75. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

