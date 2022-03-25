Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) PT Lowered to €51.00

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31.
Vossloh Company Profile (Get Rating)
