VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 97.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

