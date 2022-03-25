W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $501.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.08 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

