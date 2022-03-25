Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

