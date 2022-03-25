Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €94.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €94.00 ($103.30) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.28 ($95.91).

ETR:NEM traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €87.54 ($96.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is €78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 80.31.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

