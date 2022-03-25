Warburg Research Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €78.47 ($86.23) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

