Warburg Research Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.54 ($107.19).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €9.30 ($10.22) during trading on Friday, reaching €62.04 ($68.18). The stock had a trading volume of 888,095 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.09. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

