Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 168.07 ($2.21) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.80 ($2.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £714.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($131,472.51).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

