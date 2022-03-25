Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco stock opened at $297.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 1-year low of $250.95 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

