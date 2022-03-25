Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

