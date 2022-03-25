Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 369.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

