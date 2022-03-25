Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

