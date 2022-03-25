Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.92 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

